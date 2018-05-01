Police search for thief who burglarizes senior communities

Derby Police are warning residents, and those that live nearby, of a man who has been reported to have posed as a flower deliveryman or contractor in order to steal from senior living communities.

State Troopers and the Derby Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have identified the suspect as an older, thin build, black male subject who poses as a contractor or flower delivery person to gain access to senior living residences or communities.

State police reported that once the suspect is allowed inside the facility, he often enters the apartments of sleeping elderly residents and explains to staff that he’s there to fix a water leak.

According to police reports, the suspect then steals wallets and jewelry from residents and uses their credit cards to buy electronics and designer clothing items.

Police believe that the suspect has committed the same crime in other towns and states.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact state police or their local police department.

State police are asking the public to be aware of anyone trying to gain access to homes or businesses under false or suspicious pretenses. You can also text TIP711 and the information to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential.