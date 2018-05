Girls lacrosse: Gaelettes lose to Lady Lawmen

Shelton High’s girls lacrosse team lost to Jonathan Law, 15-7, on Tuesday.

Leading the Gaelettes (4-6) were Mia Camerino (goal), Megan Kreitler (goal), Danielle Kreitler (2 goals, assist) and Gigi Gamboian (3 goals).

Nicole Frese made 13 saves.

The Lady Lawmen improved to 7-2 with a balanced attack.

Olivia Keator (3 goals, 2 assists), Andria Torres (two goals, 4 assists), Laura Dennigan (2 goals), Emily Tournas (goal, 5 assists), Makayla Mai (goal), Colleen Goodwin (3 goals, 2 assists) and Jordyn Konlian (3 goals) led the way.

Stella Patrick earned the win, as Law out shot Shelton 37-9.

Jonathan Law 11 4—15

Shelton High 6 1—7