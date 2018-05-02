Meeting on Huntington Center special area study May 16

A Public Information Meeting has been scheduled by the Shelton Planning and Zoning Department on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the Shelton Community Center, Craft Room #2. The purpose of the meeting is take comments from property owners, business owners and interested parties regarding the Huntington Center Special Area Study.

A questionnaire will be handed out to attendees to comment on a variety of zoning and planning issues for the Huntington Center Special Area Study.

The public is invited to attend this informal meeting to address selected current and future needs of Huntington Center.

Questions can be directed to Rick Schultz, Planning and Zoning Administrator at 203-924-1555 ext 1361.