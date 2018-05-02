Shelton Herald

Meeting on Huntington Center special area study May 16

By Shelton Herald on May 2, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

A Public Information Meeting has been scheduled by the Shelton Planning and Zoning Department on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the Shelton Community Center, Craft Room #2. The purpose of the meeting is take comments from property owners, business owners and interested parties regarding the Huntington Center Special Area Study.

A questionnaire will be handed out to attendees to comment on a variety of zoning and planning issues for the Huntington Center Special Area Study.

The public is invited to attend this informal meeting to address selected current and future needs of Huntington Center.

Questions can be directed to Rick Schultz, Planning and Zoning Administrator at 203-924-1555 ext 1361.

Related posts:

  1. Jones Farms holding a family event this Friday
  2. Help kids learn about art at Annual Family Fun Day
  3. Land Conservation Trust to hold Trails Day Hike June 3
  4. Walsh’s Wonderings — A word to the graduates
Previous Post Girls lacrosse: Gaelettes lose to Lady Lawmen Next Post Jim Breuer headlines at new comedy club
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress