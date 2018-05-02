Spring Arts, Fair kicks off at Hyatt House Hotel

Residents shopped local as they visited vendors at the Spring Craft Festival.

There was a lot to choose from as vendors filled their tables with jewelry they made, home repair items, flower preservation, beauty care, and more.

Those who entered the room at the Hyatt Hotel, where the fair was set up, were welcomed by local jewelers who had an arrangement of different pieces designed for many occasions.

“I found this beautiful bracelet for my mother for Mother’s Day. I always look for something special and something different you won’t find anywhere else,” said Danielle Moran of Shelton. “It was nice to find something that was handcrafted and unique.”

One vendor, Vermont Country Gourmet, had a spread of dip mixes, cheesecake mixes and blocks of cheese on display. There were even cubes of cheese in various flavors that people could sample. The dips ranged from a burger flavor to toppings for seafood or pasta.

“I think the cheese was really delicious. The garlic pepper that I sampled was zesty and savory. It would be a great topping on my burgers that I will cook tonight,” said Josh Brendy of Shelton.

Many of the shoppers remarked how it was nice that they were able to support their town by coming out to the craft festival. With Mother’s Day around the corner, other shoppers said the fair was a good opportunity to shop for the special women in their life.

“My girlfriend’s birthday is coming up and I wanted to find that special treasure for her, and for something to be remembered by — a token of my affection,” said Theo Smith of Shelton, while admiring the necklace he’d picked out.