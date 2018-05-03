Arrest log

Christopher Tetrault, 51, of Milford was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear on April 29. Tetrault’s bond was set at $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.

William Jeffrey Mcclain, 21, of Derby was arrested and charged with third degree burglary and sixth degree larceny on April 27. Mcclain’s bond was set at $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

Daniel Jose Sanchez, 29, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace on April 27. Sanchez’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

John Addeo, 41, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on April 26. Addeo was released on a promise to appear in court the day after his arrest.

Todd W. Brighthaupt, 43, of Derby was arrested and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of a drug or alcohol and failure to drive right on April 25. Brighthaupt’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 9.

Luis Eugene Sierra, 34, of Derby was arrested and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of a drug or alcohol on April 25. Sierra’s bond was set at $1,000 is scheduled to appear in court on May 9.