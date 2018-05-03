Shelton Herald

Arrest log

By Shelton Herald on May 3, 2018 in Community, Lead News, Police & Fire ·

Christopher Tetrault, 51, of Milford was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear on April 29. Tetrault’s bond was set at $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.

 

William Jeffrey Mcclain, 21, of Derby was arrested and charged with third degree burglary and sixth degree larceny on April 27. Mcclain’s bond was set at $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

 

Daniel Jose Sanchez, 29, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace on April 27. Sanchez’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

 

John Addeo, 41, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on April 26. Addeo was released on a promise to appear in court the day after his arrest.

 

Todd W. Brighthaupt, 43, of Derby was arrested and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of a drug or alcohol and failure to drive right on April 25. Brighthaupt’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 9.

 

Luis Eugene Sierra, 34, of Derby was arrested and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of a drug or alcohol on April 25. Sierra’s bond was set at $1,000 is scheduled to appear in court on May 9.

Related posts:

  1. Man arrested for breaking into Rita’s Italian Ice
  2. Crime log
  3. Shelton in no hurry to fill role of Police Chief
  4. Fire log
Previous Post Obituary: Barbara O’Shaughnessy, 76, formerly of Easton and Huntington Next Post Mayor Mark Lauretti comments on Tax Freedom Day
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress