Walking for a Cause on May 19

Spooner House is accepting registrations for walkers, runners and helping hands now to participate on Saturday, May 19 starting at 9 a.m. (rain or shine) for the 21 annual Walk for the Hungry and Homeless at the Derby Greenway.

Registration is at the fountain beginning at 8:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. kick off. Participants can register online to form a team, join an existing team or register as an individual and are asked to make donations in any amount suitable, ask others to sponsor you for additional funds and seek matching donations from employers. However, a minimum donation of $20 will be required for each participant to receive the commemorative walk t-shirt. All proceeds benefit the Spooner House.

On Friday, May 18 from 4 to 7 p.m., walkers will have the opportunity to pick up their walk t-shirt and drop off their pledge form in advance at Spooner House, 30 Todd Road in Shelton. The first 150 participants who register will receive a goodie bag and every participant will receive an entry into a drawing to win gift cards and prizes for the team raising the most money, the individual raising the most money and the team with the most participants.

For walk registration and sponsorship forms or more information call 203-258-1298 or

e-mail: [email protected] The Spooner House has established a walk specific website at: https://www.spoonerhousewalk.com/with a link to the walk registration page and all necessary forms and information.

The entire walk route is 3.4 miles along the Naugatuck River, but participants may travel any distance they choose and water will be provided at the halfway point along the 1.7 mile Greenway. The Derby Greenway provides a safe, vehicle-free, boardwalk style route with great scenery along the Naugatuck River. Strollers are welcome, and participants may begin the route whenever they arrive. Please use the Division Street entrance and meet at the Derby Greenway fountain. Parking is available at BJ’s.

This year sponsors including the following companies have stepped forward in support of the annual Walk for the Hungry and Homeless. The Gold Sponsors are: Avalon Shelton and Electri-Cable Assembly (ECA). The Silver Sponsors are: Gary’s East Coast Service. Tuttle Insurance Group and New Haven Terminal, Inc. This years Bronze Sponsors include: Doggie Styles Pet Grooming, O.E.M. Controls, Inc., Stelray Plastic Products, Inc., Venman + Co. LLC, Southern Connecticut Dental Group, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 1150

Contributing sponsors are: Adam’s Super Food Store Shelton, Lizzie’s Corner and Tickled Pink.

Pre-registration is not required, but encouraged so participants won’t have to get up as early on Saturday morning to be guaranteed a walk t-shirt.