Resident wins DAR Good Citizen Award

The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), presented the prestigious DAR Good Citizen Award to St. Joseph High School Senior and Shelton resident Ryan Haack.

Ryan completed his Eagle Scout award project with Shelton’s Troop 19 working on the trails surrounding St. Joseph High School. He is an honor student who plans to attend college in the fall.

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizens Program is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. This program is open to all senior students enrolled in an accredited public or private secondary school.

Chapter Regent Patricia King said she was honored to recognize these students through the DAR Good Citizen program. She noted that the DAR Good Citizens is a wonderful way to recognize outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities. Committee Chair Betsy Grant presented the award at St. Joseph High School and said “Ryan exemplifies the spirit of our DAR Good Citizens. He is extremely conscientious in school activities and in giving back to his community as shown by his Eagle Scout project. The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman, NSDAR Chapter applauds Ryan Haack for his good citizen efforts.”

The DAR perpetuates the memory and spirit of the men and women who won American independence. The DAR is a women’s volunteer service organization that promotes education, historic preservation, and patriotism. Any woman over 18 who can prove a direct ancestor served in the American Revolution is a prospective member. For more information on the DAR visit http://www. sarahriggshumphreysDAR.org