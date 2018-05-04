Shelton Herald

Semi-annual book sale May 17

This photo shows just a few of the many books the Plumb Memorial Library will have on sale.

The Friends of the Shelton Libraries are presenting their semi-annual book sale at the Plumb Memorial Library on Thursday, May 17 from 6 until 8 p.m.  

May 17 is preview night and has a $5 entry fee for adults. Children are free. On Friday, May 18, the hours are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday, May 19 hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.  Sunday is half price day, and hours are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., all books, dvd’s, and cd’s will be half price. Monday, May 21 is Bag Day, fill a bag for $5. The library will supply the bags. Hours on Monday will be from 12 noon until 7:30pm. All proceeds collected will go toward the libraries for special programs.

 

