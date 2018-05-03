Seniors can apply for ‘Circuit Breaker’ tax relief program

Connecticut seniors seeking some relief on their property taxes can participate in the Elderly/Disabled Tax Relief Program, also called the Circuit Breaker program.

The program is for seniors 65 years of age and older or someone under 65 if they are receiving Social Security disability benefits. Applications are based on a person or couple’s 2017 income.

For single people, the maximum income allowed is $35,300. For married couples, the maximum combined income to qualify is $43,000.

Credits work on a sliding scale, said Patrick Sullivan of the state’s Office of Policy and Management. Unmarried people can receive property tax credits of between $150 and $1,000. Married couples can receive credits of between $150 and $1,250, Sullivan said.

The deadline to apply for the Circuit Breaker program is May 15. Residents can apply at their town or city office.

If someone wants to appeal a denial or the calculations, they must respond in writing to the state Office of Policy and Management within 30 days of being notified.

Appeals can be sent to Office of Policy and Management, 450 Capitol Ave., Hartford, CT 06106