The Shelton High boys volleyball team lost a 3-1 decision to Masuk High on Wednesday.

David Niski had 11 digs and 10 kills for the Gaels (5-7) in the 25-16, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 loss to the Panthers.

Jarrett McCurdy had 10 digs, 18 kills and three aces.

Skyler Kim- had three aces and 18 digs.

Leading Masuk were Tristan McDonough (11 digs, 17 kills), Kevin O’Connor, Will Santee (11 digs) and Ben Kealey (15 digs).