The Shelton High baseball team defeated Cheshire High, 6-5, on Wednesday.

Coach Scott Gura’s Gaels improved to 7-5, while the Rams dropped to 10-3.

Juston Hafele came in to pitch in the second to get the win.

Jafar Vohra pitched three shutout innings to secure the decision.

Dylan DeSio had two hits.

Cheshire 2-1-2-0-0-0-0 5-5-1

Shelton 4-1-1-0-0-0-x 6-8-2