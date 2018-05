Barbara Cone O’Shaughnessy, 76, of Sun City West, AZ, formerly of Easton and Huntington, CT, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2018 with her loving daughter by her side.

Memorial and burial service is scheduled at Union Cemetery in Easton on Sunday, May 20, at 3 p.m. All friends are welcome to attend the memorial as well as the reception following at Carl Anthony in Monroe.

(Original obituary was published in The Shelton Herald on April 5).