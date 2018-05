Shelton High lost to No. 1 ranked Fairfield Prep, 4-3, in an SCC baseball game on Thursday.

Matt Hunyadi had three hits for the Gaels, 7-6.

Adam Stone had two hits, including a home run, for the Jesuits (13-1).

Prep 0-0-0-0-3-0-1 4-6-3

Shelton 2-0-0-0-0-1-0 3-7-1