Girls track: Unbeaten Gaelettes topple five SCC foes

The Shelton High girls track and field team kept rolling over the past two weeks, despite a jam-packed schedule of four meets in seven days.

The Gaelettes defeated five teams in three meets, including their Senior Night showdown with Amity on April 24, a tri-meet with Cheshire and Career on April 26, and a another tri-meet vs Sheehan and Guilford last on May 1. Shelton also competed in the statewide competition that was the O’Grady Relays.

Head Coach Jason Kymer’s team brought a balanced attack into each competition, as all the groups found success when their team needed it most.

Led by coach Scott Snell, a deep and talented roster of throwers dominated the points in the javelin, shot put and discus.

Junior Yasmeen Dabiran remained Shelton’s highest point producer during the meet schedule, winning the javelin at all three regular season meets as well as taking a gold medal at O’Grady’s. Dabiran’s best throw was a 117-05 vs Sheehan.

Senior Jackie Simington and sophomore Arianna Malick helped sweep the event for an essential nine total points.

Sophomore Sarah Ovesny subbed in at the O’Grady relays to assure the trio of Dabiran, Simington and Ovesny another first place.

Dabiran posted two firsts against Amity, Cheshire and Career in the discus, and placed second overall in the shot put in the Sheehan/Guilford meet with Malick in third.

Junior Samantha Norris won the shot put, her third first-place finish in as many meets, against Sheehan.

Norris, Dabiran and sophomore Natalia Wilson took seventh at O’Grady’s.

Shelton jumpers took to the skies over the past two week’s of competition and provided a much needed point total in all four competitions.

Senior captain Lauren Pawlowski took first against Amity and Cheshire-Career, leading into the O’Grady’s where she vaulted a high of 10 feet once more but came in second against Sheehan’s Stephanie Phoenix.

Pawlowski knew she needed more in a rematch against Sheehan the following Tuesday and was the last Shelton athlete to leave the facility at Monday’s pre-meet practice. The extra work paid off as Pawlowski cleared a season best 10-06 to win the event and defeat her rival from Sheehan.

Do it all senior captain Kelly Hurd also took some necessary points for her team in the jumping events throughout the two week stretch. Hurd came in first against Cheshire/Career, with junior Kasidy Quiles in second. When Quiles cleared 4-10 a week later against Sheehan, Hurd came in second.

Another reliable group for the Gaelettes has been the hurdle squad.

Led by senior captain Elizabeth Herlihy and Quiles, the Shelton hurdlers took the most points on the track during the two weeks. Herlihy won the 100 and 300 meter hurdle events at all three meets, with her best times at 16.1 and 49.9, respectively.

Quiles took a third vs Cheshire/Career in the 300 and a second against Sheehan.

Sophomore Elisabeth Casinelli took a third in the 100 hurdles, and Hurd took a second in both the 100 and 300 hurdles vs Cheshire/Career.

The foursome of Herlihy, Hurd, Casinelli and Quiles won the 4×100 meter hurdle relay at O’Grady’s with a 1:11.12.

Shelton also produced steady points in the sprints over the last two weeks.

The 4×100 meter relay with various combinations of Herlihy, Hurd, sophomore Haley Oko and junior Jackie Perna took first place at all three meets.

The 4×200 group of Oko, Hurd, Herlihy and Wadeka finished fourth overall at O’Grady’s.

Oko won the 100 and 200 vs Cheshire, with season best times 12.6 and 27.2.

Wadeka came in third and second, respectively, with junior Heather Garrett joining in on the fun with a third-place finish in the 200.

Hurd also squeaked out a narrow victory over Oko against Sheehan in the 200 at 27.7.

Garrett won the 400 long sprint against Cheshire with a 1:03.3.

The distance group also provided points, as junior Alexandra Kenealy won the 800 and 3200 against Amity. Garrett took first place in the mile on Senior Night.

The 4×1600 relay team of Kenealy, Garrett, Amanda LoMonte and Anna Weissenberg took a third overall at O’Grady’s.

As for the final scores, Shelton defeated Amity 96-53, Career 134-16, Cheshire 113-37, Guilford 11-39 and Sheehan in a tight contest 80-70. The Gaelettes have improved to a record 11-0.

The locals also finished sixth with 44 points at O’Grady’s.

Shelton will face off with Lyman Hall on Thursday to compete for another Housatonic Division title.