From Gibson Girls to Fabulous Flappers at Trumbull Historical Society

By Julie Miller on May 8, 2018 in Community, News ·

How has WWI evolved the confining, romantic fashion of the Edwardian era into the loose, carefree fashions of the 1920s? Historical fashion enthusiast Mallory Huron takes you on a journey of women’s fashion through three tumultuous decades, and how these designs continue to influence our clothes today.

The Trumbull Historical Society, 1856 Huntington Tpke., will hold this event on Saturday, May 12, from 2-3 p.m. Coffee/tea and light refreshments will be provided.

Email [email protected] or call 203-377-6620 to register. Free for members; $5 per person for non-members.

