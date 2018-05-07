Republican budget focuses on prioritizing spending

State Reps. Jason Perillo and Ben McGorty announced that the House and Senate Republicans released their second complete balanced budget.

Reps. Perillo and McGorty said the Republican budget proposal restores funding to the Medicare Savings Program, funds the Retired Teachers’ Healthcare Fund, and fully funds the FY 2019 enacted Education Cost Sharing grants.

“We are providing a vision for the state that doesn’t require tax increases or funding cuts to people that need it the most,” said Rep. Perillo. “It’s clear that residents and businesses are fed up with the taxes they have to pay in Connecticut. We are continuing to listen to those who are tired of tax increases, and with this budget, we can start to regain their confidence in Connecticut.

Rep. McGorty added, “It is critical that we prioritize spending. Our budget does that, and as a result, we are able to fully restore funding for the Medicare Savings Program and other much-needed programs. Democrats shouldn’t play party politics with the future of Connecticut, and instead, work with us to pass this forward-thinking budget.”

This revised plan fully balances next year’s budget, reduces future deficits, restores funding for the core functions of government, and does not include any new tax increases. It also implements policies to achieve long-term savings to create stability and predictability in future years.

After mitigating the fiscal year 2018 deficit utilizing revenue in the state’s budget reserve fund, this plan will still leave the state’s rainy day fund with $864.5 million at the end of fiscal year 2019.

This revised Republican budget makes the following changes to the enacted fiscal year 2019 budget which differs from the initial Republican budget released last month. The revised Republican budget proposal does the following:

Restores funding for the Medicare Savings Program in full, allowing all 169,450 seniors to maintain current coverage. Cost of $130 million.

Provides a 1% private provider COLA to all non-profit providers effective July 1, 2018.

Restores $18.5 million to magnet schools.

Increases Vocational Agriculture per pupil grants by $1,000 per slot.

Contains two recommendations to reduce unfunded liabilities and achieve long term savings as contained in the previous Republican budget, however does not attribute any immediate savings to these policies as the last proposal did:

Dedicates more funding to the state’s unfunded liabilities including state employee retirement funds, however does not include immediate ARC payment savings.

Makes two changes to state employee benefits beginning after 2027 by eliminating COLAs unless legislatively directed and eliminating overtime from calculation of final average salary. However, does not assume any immediate savings from these changes.

Provides $16 million to the Retired Teachers’ Healthcare Fund to provide a full statutory contribution of 33%.

Increases funding for the Judicial Branch court support staff to $5.8 million.

Allows car tax cap grant to be maintained at 39 mills and fully funds towns and cities.

Restores full funding for Municipal Aid. $28.4 million more than appropriated in FY 2019 as originally enacted. $70.5 million more in municipal aid than FY 2018.

Provides $5 million for Emergency Placements for those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Provides $1 million for Connecticut Valley Hospital and Whiting Forensic Institute.

Fully funds rail and bus operations. Provides protection to funding for transit districts. Should any deficiencies in this account materialize, this budget would require funds to be taken from CTfastrak to assist in other transit areas.

Higher Education:

Reduces UCONN block grant by $10.4 million. One way that UCONN can achieve this savings is by requiring professors to teach an additional course.

Eliminates the $13.5 million UCHC fringe benefit differential

Provides an additional $6.25 million to the Community Technical College System

Provides $16.2 million to the Board of Regents for fringe benefit support

Contains no new tax increases.

Results in a surplus of $17 million in FY 2019.

Contains policy recommendations that reduce the fiscal year 2020 deficit by $800 million.

In addition, the following items contained in the previous Republican budget were maintained in this revised plan: