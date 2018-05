Shelton High saw 11 players score goals on Monday when coach Matt Read’s Gaels defeated SCC rival Wilbur Cross 19-0.

Nick Pavone scored four goals and Cole Krajscik three.

Nick Pagluiso, Casey Brennan and Jake Oddo had two goals each.

Jack Carr, Reilly Brennan, Dylan Spiel, Ben Peters, Connor Greene and Alex Jones also had netfinders, as Shelton improved to 9-5.

Jake Roberts had an assist.