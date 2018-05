The Shelton High baseball team knocked off a red-hot Foran High team, 10-3, on Monday night.

Scott Gura’s Gaels ended the Lions’ four-game win streak to improve to 10-6.

Matt Hunyadi had two doubles, two singles and drove in three runs.

Joey Romano had three hits.

Foran 0-0-0-0-3-0-0 3-8-2

Shelton 2-0-2-5-0-1-x 10-13-3



F- Shannon (2-2), Greenspan 5 and Giamba

S- Hafele (2-1) and Romano