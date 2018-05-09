On Stage: Continuing and advance

THIS WEEKEND

Nunsense, May 11-12, Universalist Unitarian Church, 20 Forest St., Stamford. Tickets $25. Info: ctplaymakers.org.

CONTINUING

West Side Story, through May 12, Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Young lovers are caught between prejudice and warring street gangs in this seminal retelling of Romeo and Juliet. Arthur Laurents’ book remains as powerful, poignant and timely as ever. The score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim is widely regarded as one of the best ever written. The world’s greatest love story takes to the streets in this landmark Broadway musical that is one of the theatre’s finest accomplishments. Tickets $25-$30. Info: wiltonplayshop.org.

Cabaret, through May 12, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. The show includes an all women cast. Tickets $30. Info: darienarts.org.

Outside Mullingar, through May 19, Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, Waveny Park, New Canaan. This is the story of the slow-to-develop romance of two farmers, Anthony and Rosemary — quirky souls who just may be right for each other. Standing in the way of their happiness, however, is a land feud between her mother and his father as well as their own clumsiness. Tickets $20-$25. Info: tpnc.org.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, through May 20, Cabaret Theatre Main Stage, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. In this the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends Tick, Bernadette and Adam are a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their drag show to the middle of the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nicknamed Priscilla), searching for love and meaning. They end up finding more than they ever could have ever dreamed. Tickets $33. Info: MyCabaret.org.

Sleeping Beauty, through May 20, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. It’s not always easy being a princess, especially when a wicked witch places a spell on you. But all is not lost for Princess Adelaide as long as she has her three silly but good-natured fairy Godmothers by her side. But even the best intentions can’t always protect the princess, and when the spell comes true, only a very special prince can free her. Tickets $19-$23. Info: mycabaret.org.

A Comedy of Tenors, through May 20, Dressing Room Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Over-the-top Italian tenor, Tito thinks his wife, Maria, is cheating on him with Carlo, a rival tenor, and backs out of the concert. When the bellhop, Beppo, is discovered to be Tito’s doppelgänger and a brilliant singer, mistaken identities and bedroom hijinks ensue. This hilarious operatic farce takes audiences to a hotel suite in Paris where comical individuals get into rollicking misadventures. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, through May 20, Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye St., Stratford. The play is about the disappearance of Leonard Pelkey, a flamboyant 14-year-old boy who dared to be different, and the small New Jersey town that will never be the same without him. Tickets $20. Info: squareonetheatre.com.

Young Frankenstein, through June 2, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and a sexy​ lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. Tickets $30. Info: theatreworks.us.

ADVANCE

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, May 16, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He is known for his flashy style and humble attitude as well as his eclectic ability to merge rockabilly, honky tonk, and traditional country music. Tickets $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Hairspray, May 17-19, Greenwich High School Performing Arts Center, 10 Hillside Rd., Greenwich. Tickets $20. Info: call 203-863-8808.

Ghost Whisperer: James Van Praagh, May 17, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $75-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Spring 2018 Festival, May 18-20, Theatre Artists Workshop, 5 Gregory Blvd., Norwalk. Eight original plays will be performed. Tickets $25. Info: taworkshop.org.

Connecticut’s Got Talent: Winners Show, May 18, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. TJ Salta, Khalil Williams, and Quinn C. Jaxon will perform. Tickets $30-$40. Info: wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com.

Andy Borowitz: Make America Not Embarrassing Again, May 18, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $31.50-$149. Info: palacestamford.org.

Curtain Call’s Dancing with the Stars, May 19, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $125. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

Randy Rainbow, May 19, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. He is a comedian, actor, writer, host and internet sensation best known for his viral comedy videos. Tickets $42.50 Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bill Blagg, May 20, 1 and 4:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The show is packed with new mind-blowing illusions and his trademark off-the-cuff personality. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 30-Minutes, May 24, 4 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info: norwalkpl.org.

Michael Ian Black, May 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. An evening of ribald, one-man comedy with Wet Hot American Summer actor and stand-up sensation. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Flyin’ West, May 29-June 16, Westport Playhouse, 25 Powers Court. Set in 1898 when the Civil War is still a living memory, the all-black town of Nicodemus, Kansas, offers a refuge for many former slaves. At one homestead lives a family of courageous and sharp-witted women determined to make a place for themselves. They overcome tremendous odds in a heroic effort to escape the scars of the past in this uplifting story of bravery, pride, and sisterhood. Tickets $ 30-$50. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

The Arsonists, July 13-29, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Inspired by the Greek tragedy Electra, this play with music is a contemporary American myth that explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life, the last breath before the awakening. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.

Where All Good Rabbits Go, July 20 – Aug. 4, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Walt and Julia are a promising young couple whose world takes a turn for the worse when Walt discovers the first sign of a terminal illness: a rabbit tail. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.