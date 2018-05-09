City to purchase new open space in White Hills

The city will buy 6.7 acres on Pearmain Road in White Hills to add to nearby open space and protected farmland.

The future purchase came up at the May 8 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting as part of an approval for a three-lot subdivision by Key Development LLC.

The three housing lots will be created on 3.8 acres of an overall 10.5-acre parcel at the end of Pearmain, a rural dead-end road off Beardsley Road near Route 110. The area is zoned for one-acre homes. The remainder of the property will become city-owned open space.

Developer attorney Dominick Thomas said a formal agreement was reached with the city to buy the land after “friendly negotiations” involving Mayor Mark Lauretti and the Shelton Conservation Commission.

City officials consider the land to be desirable because it abuts so much other protected property, adding to an open space corridor. It is also near Means Brook.

Thomas told the P&Z the city is seeking a grant to help pay for the land, but based on a signed contract, must buy the land by Dec. 1 regardless of whether the grant is received.

The agreement with the city also requires the developer to accept a conservation easement to prevent any development on the rear portion of one of the housing lots.

P&Z Administrator Rick Schultz said no formal cul-de-sac will be added at the end of Pearmain Road, near where the houses will be built, because it’s a “scenic country road” and neighbors want it to stay that way. The property to be subdivided is at 69 Pearmain Road. Two housing lots will be on the road and one will be an interior lot.