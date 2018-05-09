Shelton Herald

SHS receives 2017 Governor’s Reading Challenge Award

Commissioner of Education Dianna Wentzell, Dr. Smith, Governor Malloy, Jules Cayer, Hannah White, Deanna Fava.

 

On May 8, 2018, Governor Dannel Malloy conducted an awards ceremony for the top- performing schools in the 2017 Governor’s Reading Challenge at the Connecticut Stat  Library in Hartford. Shelton High School was one of three high schools in the state receiving the award. Dr. Beth Smith, headmaster, along with students Jules Cayer, Hannah White and Deanna Fava, received the award from Malloy. The award recognizes schools with the highest percentage of participating enrollment and the highest number of books read by participating students. The others high school receiving the award are Guilford High School and Norwich Technical High School.

