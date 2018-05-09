Obituary: David Dirk Van Akin, 50, of Shelton

David Dirk Van Akin, 50, of Shelton, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

David was born on February 23, 1968 in Mount Kisco, NY, a son of the late David and Barbara (Olsen) Van Akin.

At John Jay High School, he played basketball and baseball and he started as a Pitcher in his Freshman year. Later, David attended SUNY Cortland where he majored in Physics and Calculus.

A resident of Shelton for the past 20 years, David was a longtime little league coach in the Shelton National Little League. He enjoyed skiing, jet skiing, snorkeling and fishing. He loved to tinker and invent new things and he was a self taught computer whiz. David was the owner of The G-Lab in Monroe, CT.

David is survived by his wife of 22 years, Lynne and their son, Brandon. In addition, he is survived by a sister, Marcy Van Akin Van Tilburg and her husband, Bryan as well as his mother-in-law Carolyn Hicks Lawrence; sister-in-law, Alison Lawrence Cooke and a special cousin, Gary Van Akin, who was like a brother to David. David is also survived by his nieces and nephews Ashley and Justin Bingham, Sara and Hannah Van Tilburg, Victoria and Brianna Dumont, Gracie Van Akin and Sierra Cooke.

In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by a sister, Carey Van Akin Dumont.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, May 11, 2018 at 1:00 PM, at South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring Street, South Salem, NY. Interment will follow in South Salem Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Best Friends Animal Society — www.bestfriends.org

Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in charge of funeral arrangements.