Shelton Herald

Baseball: Shelton drops pitcher’s duel to Guilford

By Shelton Herald on May 9, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Shelton High baseball team lost to Guilford High, 2-0, on Wednesday.

Noah Rubino improved to 4-1, as he allowed only two hits and struck out 14 for Guilford (8-7).

Mike Kennedy and Jafar Vohra allowed only three hits for the Gaels (9-7).

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Kennedy pitches Gaels past Guilford
  2. Baseball: McNamara to receive Diamond Club award
  3. Girls volleyball: Shelton turns aside Guilford
  4. Baseball: Gaels rebound against Cross

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: David Dirk Van Akin, 50, of Shelton Next Post Boys volleyball: Unbeaten Nighthawks top Gaels
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress