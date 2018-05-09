Baseball: Shelton drops pitcher’s duel to Guilford

The Shelton High baseball team lost to Guilford High, 2-0, on Wednesday.
Noah Rubino improved to 4-1, as he allowed only two hits and struck out 14 for Guilford (8-7).
Mike Kennedy and Jafar Vohra allowed only three hits for the Gaels (9-7).
