Adopt-a-Dog: Garnet

Garnet is a loving older dog looking for a loving family. She is 8-10 years old. She has been spayed, vaccinated, tested for disease and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $15 to qualified applicants.

Visit Garnet and the other animals available for adoption at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road.

Please consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For hours and more information visit stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html.