Boys volleyball: Shelton posts impressive stats in 3-2 win

Coach Leanne Bianchine’s Gaels put up some impressive numbers when Shelton High defeated Oxford High, 3-2, in a non-league boys volleyball match on Thursday.

Tyler Nolan had 72 assists in the marathon win that went 21-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21 and 15-11 in the Gaels’ favor.

Jarrett McCurdy had 47 kills and 26 digs as Shelton improved to 7-9.

David Niski knocked home 18 kills and had 20 digs.

Luke Ferrigno had 16 digs and Jordan Peck chipped in eight kills, four blocks and four digs.

Leading Oxford (10-5) were Tanner Soracco (22 kills, 7 blocks, 9 digs), Jake Suttile (32 assists, 18 digs) and Aaron King (18 digs).