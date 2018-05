David Niski had 15 kills to lead the Shelton attack when the Gaels defeated Xavier High, 3-1 in an SCC boys volleyball match on Friday.

Luke Ferrigno had 19 digs, Kelan Smith five digs and two kills and Niski tacked on six digs a pair of aces and four blocks for Shelton (8-9).

Kian McCormack had 10 digs and 13 kills for Xavier (5-8).