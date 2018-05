Connor Greene scored four goals when the Shelton High boys lacrosse team defeated Amity High, 11-6, on Saturday.

Coach Matt Read’s Gaels, now 9-5, led 2-1 after one period, 6-2 at the half and 8-3 after three.

Casey Brennan scored three goals.

Matt Rice, Tyler Krajscik, Nick Pagluiso and Tyler Pjatak each scored a goal.

Nick Pavone had five assists, Krajscik two and Pagluiso two.

Isaiah DeLoatch made 14 saves.

Leading Amity (5-9) were Adam Cusano and Colin Hughes with two goals each.