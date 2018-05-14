On May 7 at 2:41 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Tuckahoe Drive. An engine responded.

On May 7 at 6:15 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #68 Geissler Drive for a carbon monoxide detector activation. An engine responded.

On May 7 at 7:02 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue at South Constitution Boulevard. An engine responded.

On May 7 at 8:02 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to assist EMS on route 8 southbound near exit 12. An engine responded.

On May 8 at 3:49 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #25 Kneen Street Extension for a shed on fire in the rear of the property. Upon arrival firefighters found the shed completely engulfed in fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire but not before it destroyed the shed and its contents. The cause of the fire was not determined. Two engines and two ladder trucks responded.

On May 8 at 4:41 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of #100 Booth Hill Road for phone and cable lines down in the road. An engine responded.

On May 8 at 9:35 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Shelton Pointe Building at #2 Trap Falls Road. There was no fire. Two engines, a rescue truck, a ladder truck and a tower truck responded.

On May 9 at 2:22 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a car fire on route 8 northbound near exit 13. Fire units checked both side of the highway but found no fire. Two engines responded.

On May 9 at 2:12 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a brush fire at #705 Bridgeport Avenue.an engine responded.

On May 9 at 4:27 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of #330 Bridgeport Avenue. An engine responded.

On May 9 at 4:34 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at #91 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On May 9 at 4:50 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Mark Apartments at #738 Bridgeport Avenue for a.m. odor of gas in a building. There was no odor or cause of found by firefighters. An engine, a ladder truck and a rescue truck responded.

On May 10 at 10:42 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #415 Howe Avenue for an activated fire alarm. There was no fire. One engine responded.

On May 10 at 2:34 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Inline Plastics Warehouse at #470 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On May 10 at 4:05 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a small mulch fire at #705 Bridgeport Avenue. A ladder truck responded.

On May 10 at 9:10 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Shelton Pointe Building at #2 Trap Falls Road. There was no fire. Three engines, a rescue truck, and a ladder truck responded.

On May 11 at 2:43 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #22 Hull Street for a natural gas leak in the building. The leak was repaired by the gas company. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On May 11 at 3:11 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Ripton Housing Complex at #423 Howe Avenue to assist EMS. An engine responded.

On May 11 at 4:22 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an illegal open burn at #21 Stonewall Lane. The fire was extinguished without incident. An engine responded.

On May 11 at 5:55 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #31 Wabuda Place for an activated fire alarm. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On May 12 at 3:31 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound in the area of exit 13. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On May 12 at 12:10 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #173 East Village Road for an activated carbon monoxide detector. An engine responded.

On May 12 at 5:12 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #23 Great Oak Road for an odor outside the home. An engine responded.

On May 12 at 11:54 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #20 Blackberry Lane for a small fuel spill. An engine responded.

On May 13 at 02:49 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a car fire at #926 Howe Avenue. An engine responded.

On May 14 at 10:09 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #25 Heather Ridge for smoke in the building. There was no fire. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.