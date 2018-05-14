Off-duty firefighter killed in crash

Shelton and neighboring communities are mourning the loss of a firefighter who was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.

According to Police, 22-year-old Austin Buoni, who volunteered with the Shelton and Trumbull fire departments, was driving a Nissan Altima when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole on a Fairfield road early Saturday morning.

Buoni, was a resident of Stratford, worked for Panera Bread and attended Housatonic Community College. He was a 2014 graduate of the Valley Fire Chiefs Regional Training School.

“He was an excellent student, and just a great kid outside of the classroom. His passing will be felt by many,” the Valley Fire Chiefs Regional Training School posted to Facebook.

A Gofundme page has created to help Buoni’s family with the cost of the funeral.

Fairfield police say the crash is still under investigation.