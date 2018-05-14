Softball: SHA’s Kingsbury shuts down Shelton

The Shelton High softball team had trouble putting the ball in play on Monday, when Sacred Heart Academy went home with a 9-0 victory.

“Today, we did not hit the ball well,” Gaelette coach Joanne Desrochers said. “It’s tough because to give them a free ride (11 walks) is hard to bounce back from.”

Sharks’ pitcher Bernadette Kingsbury allowed only two hits and struck out 10, as the locals had trouble timing the talented right-hander’s change-up.

Shelton’s defense plenty of fine plays, including twice turning hard hit balls into double plays.

SHA (9-9) scored a run in the first and second innings before sending three runners across in the third off starter Sara Rivera.

The Sharks picked up four of their 10 hits in a five-run fifth-inning rally.

Bryana Heuser singled to right-center for Shelton’s first hit with two out in the third, but Kayla Krijgsman, who had led off the frame with a walk, was thrown out at home.

Maggie Carlucci had walked with two outs to put two runners aboard.

Jenna Bennett was Shelton’s first base runner after she walked and stole second with one out in the second.

She was stranded, as Kingsbury posted three strikeouts in the inning.

Carlucci bunted her way on base with one out in the sixth.

Kingsbury hit Heuser with a pitch and then struck out the next two batters.

Shelton (5-13) will host Guilford on Senior Day Wednesday at 3:45.