Matt Hunyadi hit a pair of home runs when the Shelton High baseball team defeated SCC rival Wilbur Cross, 6-1, on Monday.

Coach Scott Gura’s Gaels are now 10-8 on the season.

The visiting Governors are 6-11.

Jason Hafele wons his third decision in four starts, before Justin Barbato came on in relief in the sixth inning.

Hunyadi finished with three hits.

Wilbur Cross 0-0-0-0-1-0-0 1-5-2

Shelton High 2-0-0-3-1-0-x 6-5-1