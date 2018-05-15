Leukemia & Lymphoma Society seeks high school students for competition

The Connecticut Westchester Hudson Valley (CTWHV) Chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), is seeking high school students who are enthusiastic about volunteerism, philanthropy, community outreach and leadership for a new fundraising competition called Students of the Year.

LLS’s Students of the Year is a leadership development and philanthropy program in which high school students raise funds to invest in research to advance lifesaving treatments and cures for blood cancer patients. Every dollar raised counts as one vote. The candidates/teams who raise the most money at the end of the seven-week competition earn the title Student(s) of the Year. High school winner will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship.

Last year’s competition included eight candidate teams comprised of 14 students from 10 high schools across Connecticut, Westchester and Rockland counties who collectively raised more than $125,000 for LLS.

“We are excited to launch 2019’s Students of the Year campaign, and meet all of our new participating candidates,” said Deborah Barker, executive director of LLS’s CT-WHV Chapter. “Every student who participates has the power to save lives and help LLS make someday, today, for blood cancer patients.”

The 2019 campaign will kick off on Feb. 7, 2019 and will culminate in a Grand Finale Gala on March 28, 2019 which will include a reception, silent auction and awards presentation.

Potential candidates must submit an application online at http://www.studentseries.org/apply-as-an-individual. The application deadline is Oct. 25, 2018.

For questions, to nominate a candidate, or to volunteer, contact, Michele Lippin, campaign manager, Students of the Year at 203-388-9187 or [email protected].