Dance: Performance and participatory

May 16, 2018

Madeline, May 19-20, East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The Ridgefield School of Dance presents selections of Madeline, Brand New and Paquita. Tickets $20. Info: ridgefieldschoolofdance.com.

Argentine Tango, May 26, 7 p.m., Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Antonio “Junior” Cervila and Guadalupe Garcia will perform. Tickets $20. Info: call 203-374-7308.

Dancing at Dusk: Reena Shah, June 27, 5 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $14. Info: caramoor.org.

