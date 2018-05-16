Arson case leads to child porn arrest

The arrest of a volunteer fireman for arson back in February has led to a more recent arrest of the same man for allegedly possessing child pornography.

On Wednesday, May 16 the Shelton Police Department arrested William Tortora, 57, of Shelton and charged him with third degree illegal possession of child pornography and promoting a minor in an obscene performance. Tortora’s bond for this incident was set at $75,000.

In February 2018, Shelton Detectives began an investigation into a fire in the parking lot of Echo Hose Fire Company during a Past Captain’s dinner on Feb. 3. While completing the fire investigation detectives seized Tortora’s cell phone. Photographs and video of child pornography was discovered by detectives.

On March 1, Tortora was arrested in connection with the fire incident. Tortora, who is still incarcerated on charges related to the fire incident, will be arraigned in Derby Superior Court Wednesday, May 16 for the child pornography charges.