Shelton High’s boys volleyball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Cheshire High on Wednesday.

Down in sets 2-0, coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels (9-10) rallied to force a fifth sets with wins of 25-22 and 28-26.

Jarrett McCurdy had 11 digs and 26 kills.

David Niski had 10 digs.

Jordan Peck had five kills and eight blocks.