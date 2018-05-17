Shelton Herald

Crystal needs a home

By HAN Network on May 17, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional ·

Crystal is a sweet, short-haired, spayed, female tabby cat with pretty eyes, about 6 years young. She is mellow, calm, affectionate, healthy and cuddly.

She prefers no other cats, and would be best in a home as the only pet, but may possibly live with an older, quiet, small dog. She likes attention, and  would be great company for someone alone.

Crystal needs some time to adjust, but soon will become your best friend. She would be best in a home with someone around at least part time. She had a tough life until she was rescued.

Please open up your heart and home to her.

For more information, or receive an application, call 203-330-0255, email [email protected] or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

Crystal

Crystal

