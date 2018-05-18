THIS WEEKEND– Shelton Trails Work Party May 19

The section of the Rec Path known as The Great Ledge – along the powerlines, South of Oak Valley Road Extension, heading towards Wesley Drive – gets overgrown quickly, given its sunny location.

On Saturday May 19, the Trails Committee is going to push back the vegetation before it encroaches any further on the trail.

If you’d like to join the work party, meet the group at 8:30 a.m. at the end of Oak Valley Road Extension. There’s limited parking there, and overflow parking at the “elbow” of Oak Valley Road, in front of the gate by the powerlines.

Bring water and sturdy work gloves. They have an assortment of tools or bring your own clippers and loppers. Work parties generally last a couple hours

If you need more information or have questions contact Val Gosset at [email protected] or 203-803-5247.

Trail Monitors Wanted

Want to help outside of regular work parties? Become a Trail Monitor! “Adopt” a trail you walk regularly, remove any small obstructions, and report bigger issues to the Trails Committee. We can clear the trails much faster if we know exactly where the problems are. For details and information on which trails are in need of a Monitor, have a look at the Shelton Trail Monitors blog page.

Upcoming Events

June 2, 9:15 a.m.: National Trails Day hike, Paugussett Trail from Birchbank to Webb Mountain

(rain date June 3, 1:00 PM)

September 23, 7 p.m.: Full Moon Hike at Nicholdale Farm.

October 7: Shelton Day. Visit our booth!

October 20, 3 p.m.: Buddington Loop Hike

November 25, 1 p.m.: Turkey Trot Trail Hike

Details posted on the Shelton Trails Blog as they become available.