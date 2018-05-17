Library notes

**Library Closings: Both libraries will be closed on Monday, May 28 in observance of Memorial Day. They will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, May 29 at 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. You may access all online services to renew materials, place holds, search databases, and more. Book drops will remain open at both libraries to return materials.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime – On Thursdays, May 17 & 24 at 11:30 a.m., join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session.

Spanish with Sandra – On Thursdays, May 17 & 24 at 5 p.m., children and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities.

Show-and- Tell Stories – On Friday, May 18 & 25 at 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., join Ms. Marissa for stories and songs. Plus, bring along a show-and- tell item. All ages are welcome at the 10:30 a.m. session. The 11 a.m. session is for ages 3 & up only and includes a bonus craft or game before the stories.

Read-Together Club: The Bad Guys – On Saturday, May 19 at 1:30 p.m., this month, children and their caregivers can borrow copies of Aaron Blabey’s book about a group of animals with ‘bad guy’ reputations who form a Good Guys Club. Read together at home. Then, come to the meeting for an activity that includes both kids and adults.

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans. –On Tuesdays, May 22 & 29 at 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 2) can join Ms. Marissa for a story, songs, and fun with scarves, maracas, or the parachute- plus bubbles.

Toddler Movement – On Wednesday, May 23 & 30 at 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children ages 2 ½ – 4 and caregivers. Sessions run for an entire month.

Plumb Memorial Library

Life is Art – On Thursday, May 17 & 24 at 6 p.m., join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

*Book Sale: Preview Day – On Thursday, May 17 at 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., $5 admission fee for anyone over age 12. Kids under age of 12 are free. This is the Preview Night for the book sale. Items will be regular prices.

*Book Sale: Full Price Day – On Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., First full-priced day on books, audiobooks, music CD’s, and other media.

*Book Sale: Full Price Day 2 – On Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Second day of Book Sale. Full prices on books, audiobooks, music CD’s, and other media.

*Book Sale: Half-Price Day – On Sunday, May 20 at 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., All items will be half-priced. Main library will be closed. Meeting Room will be opened for the book sale.

*Book Sale: Fill a bag $5 – Monday, May 21, 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Fill up a bag for $5. Bags provided by Friends and only include books. All other media will be priced accordingly.

Books @ Noon – On Monday, May 22 at 12 p.m., This book discussion group for adults meets on fourth Mondays every month at noon. This month’s selection is The Fixer by Joseph Finder. Group meets in handicapped accessible ground floor meeting room; bring along lunch and the library will offer beverage and dessert, new members welcome. Club will be meeting in the children’s department due to book sale in meeting room.

Spanish with Sandra – On Tuesdays, May 22 & 29 at 5 p.m., children and their caregivers join Ms. Sandra as she shares stories, games, songs and music all in Spanish. Registration is required.

Talking in Spanish –On Tuesday May 29 at 5 p.m., Tweens(10–13 years old) join Ms. Sandra to engage in Spanish conversation and activities. Registration is required.

Knit – On Tuesdays, May 22 & 29 at 6 p.m., adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Story to Art – On Wednesday, May 23 at 10:30 a.m., join Ms. Kim as she crafts a connection about storytelling through art. This is a new bi-weekly drop-in story time for children ages and their caregivers.

Advanced College Funding Solutions – On Wednesday, May 23 at 7 p.m., join this free, open to the public, program and learn about college funding. Learn about the various programs and methods to make college more affordable.

Tai Chi for Adults: Extra Edition – On Thursday, May 24 at 9 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library is to offering Tai Chi workshops for adults. This is a new set of classes and dates. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call the library at 203-924- 1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up.

Alphabits – On Thursday, May 24 at 10:30 a.m., a drop-in story time geared toward kids and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space & music fun.

Tai Chi for Adults – On Friday, May 25 at 9 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library is excited to add more dates. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Sign up once for all sessions. Call the library at 203-924- 1580, or visit our website, www.sheltonlibrarysystem.org.

Connect: ELL – On Fridays, May 25 & June 2, Attention English Language Learners. Join the staff at Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of conversation. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18 years old + with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Repeat Reads – On Friday, May 25 at 6 p.m., Adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth. Come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s Happy Hour. This month’s selection is The Wide Sargasso Sea, by Jean Rhys.

PJ Masks Party – On Saturday, May 26 at 1 p.m., Fans of Catboy, Owlette and Gekko aged 1-8 years olds & their caregivers…join Miss Maura for stories, games and crafts inspired by the favorite pj-wearing crime fighters. Exc-EL Grant funded program.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.