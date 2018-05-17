Volunteers work through power outages

In spite of no electricity at Plumb Memorial Library on Tuesday evening, volunteers from the Friends of the Shelton Libraries worked in the dark to continue setting up for the book sale that starts at the library Thursday evening.

The following times are the schedule for the book sale that begins Thursday, May 17:

*Book Sale: Preview Day – On Thursday, May 17 at 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., $5 admission fee for anyone over age 12. Kids under age of 12 are free. This is the Preview Night for the book sale. Items will be regular prices.

*Book Sale: Full Price Day – On Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., First full-priced day on books, audiobooks, music CD’s, and other media.

*Book Sale: Full Price Day 2 – On Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Second day of Book Sale. Full prices on books, audiobooks, music CD’s, and other media.

*Book Sale: Half-Price Day – On Sunday, May 20 at 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., All items will be half-priced. Main library will be closed. Meeting Room will be opened for the book sale.

*Book Sale: Fill a bag $5 – Monday, May 21, 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Fill up a bag for $5. Bags provided by Friends and only include books. All other media will be priced accordingly.