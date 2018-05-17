Shelton boys first, girls third at SCC Sectionals

The Shelton High boys track and field won its second consecutive SCC East Sectional Championship on Monday at Amity High.

Shelton’s girls team placed third.

Coach Michael Gambardella’s Gaels outpointed second-place Daniel Hand of Madison, 113-103.

Coach Jayson Kymer’s Gaelettes finished third despite scoring a terrific 114 points. Sheehan took first with a whopping 128 points to edge Hillhouse with 123.

“Great performances, season bests, personal records, and state qualifying marks led both Shelton teams to their high scores, and event winners won track and field events alike,” assistant coach Mike Barone said.

Robert Dillon continued his great season in the meet’s mile race. Cheshire’s Brendan Murray kicked 500 meters out to take a 10 meter lead on Dillon going into the final lap. But Dillon responded and caught the previous mile champ before the final curve, as the junior won the race with a personal record and season best time of 4:22.67.

Dillon then came back in the two mile to finish third with a 9:38.13.

In another exciting comeback finish on the day, Gaelette junior mid-distance runner Heather Garrett ran down Guilford’s Elissa Strand to win the 800 burn heat with a personal record and season best time of 2:21.39.

The boys 4×100 relay team of Camerin Gumbs, Michael Rodia, Sean Sirisouk and Nick Andrade outperformed their seed time to win the event for the Gaels with a time of 43.97.

Junior Yasmeen Dabiran threw a 109-10 to win the javelin.

Jackie Simington finished third with a 104-09.

Senior captain David Samedi won the long jump with a 20-01, and Andrade finished eighth with an 18-02.5.

Sprinters and throwers continued to wrack up points for Shelton.

Sophomore Haley Oko took a silver medal in the 100 dash with a 13.05.

Junior Emma Wadeka scored an eighth place point with a 13.54.

Gael sprinters Erik Lorent and Rodia both scored in the dash as well. Lorent finished second with an 11.09 and Rodia was fifth in 11.21.

Lorent came back with another second in the 200 with a 22.66.

Gumbs finished eighth with a 23.65.

Senior captain and long sprinter Matthew Bean finished fourth in the 400 and anchored a 4×400 team of Gumbs, Zachary Muller and Josh Sacoto to a season best 3:32.52 to finish fourth.

The girls 4×400 of Oko, Maeve Sheldon, Wadeka and anchor Garrett took a fifth place with a season best time of 4:26.17.

In the throws, the Gaelettes put up two more point scorers in the shot put with Dabiran finishing fourth with a 33-05.75 and Samantha Norris in sixth at 32-01.

Dabiran also finished with a silver medal in the discus with a spinning throw of 103-05.

For the boys, Edward Radzion finished second in the shot put with a throw of 49-02.5.

Radzion finished sixth in the discus with a 116.

Seniors Michael Casinelli and Robert Wood took third and sixth in the javelin with a 150-03 and 140-05, respectively.

The Gaelette senior captains Elizabeth Herlihy, Lauren Pawlowski and Kelly Hurd also proved reliable producers of points for their team at Sectionals.

Herlihy finished second in both hurdle events with a 15.54 in the 100 and a 48.54 in the 300. Junior Kasidy Quiles finished third in the 100 with a 16.05 and fifth in the 300 with a 50.79.

Hurd took sixth in the 300 hurdles with a 51.41 and tied for sixth in the high jump with a 4-06.

Lindsey Iadarola and Elizabeth Sahagun shared the place and height with their captain.

Pawlowski overcame some early misses in the pole vault event.

As a younger vaulter, she could not recover her technique at some previous championship meets. But older, wiser, and the consummate worker, the senior captain regrouped and cleared the early heights to attain a second place in the event with a vault of 10-06.

Mary McNeil finished seventh with a 7-00.

There were more standout performances from Shelton athletes all over the facility.

Sophomore Zachary Prindle took a fifth in the high jump with a leap of 5-10, a sixth in the triple jump with a 39-10, and an eighth in the pole vault with a 10-0.

Junior Stephen Ibekwe finished seventh in the triple jump with a 39-04.

The Gaelette 4×800 team of Heather Garrett, Maeve Sheldon and juniors Amanda LoMonte and Alexandra Kenealy finished third with a season best time of 10.02.83.

Kenealy would also score a sixth in the mile with a 5:39.61, with LoMonte in eighth at 5:47.01. Sheldon finished with a seventh in the 800 race at 2:28.52, a personal record.

In other boys distance events, the 4x800m relay team of juniors Matthew Richard, Zachary Muller, Samuel Kocurek and Joshua Sacoto finished fifth with a combined time of 8:21.60.

Sacoto and Muller finished fourth and eighth in the 800 with times of 2.01.27 and 2:04.72. Richard came in sixth in the mile.

Junior Matthew Richard finished sixth in the mile with a 4:40.95.

Tyler Pineau took seventh in the two mile with a 10:04.58.

Shelton track teams will next compete in the SCC Conference Championship next Tuesday at Lyman Hall High.