Girls lacrosse: Gaelettes need one more victory

Coming off back-to-back wins in which it scored 14 goals, Shelton High’s girls lacrosse team couldn’t capitalize on enough opportunities in a 10-8 setback to visiting Sheehan on Thursday afternoon.

The loss left the playoff-hungry Gaelettes at 6-9 and in need of a win on the road at West Haven in Friday’s regular-season finale to qualify for the state tournament.

Sheehan won its fourth game in a row to close out the regular slate at 10-6 overall.

Shelton led 6-4 at halftime, but fell behind 9-8 with 5:11 to play.

The Gaelettes had multiple chances to tie the game, before surrendering Sheehan’s final goal in the last half-minute of play.

Megan Kreitler had three goals and two assists to lead Shelton.

Danielle Krietler had two goals and an assist.

Mia Camerino scored twice. Bri Carattini scored a goal.

Rachel Drost compiled seven ground ball scoops.

Danielle Kreitler had five draw controls and five ground balls.

Shelton goaltender NIckey Frese made four saves.

Sheehan goalie Kaitlin Mills made eight saves.

Madi Gaynor scored six goals for Sheehan.