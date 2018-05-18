Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary presents 21st annual Wheelchair Meet

The Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary presents its 21st annual Wheelchair Meet on Sunday, June 3, from 1-4 p.m., at the Cardinal Shehan Center, 1494 Main Street, Bridgeport.

Wheelchair-dependent children ages 3 to 17 are invited to take part in the event, sponsored by Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, PC, of Bridgeport.

“This is an opportunity for children in wheelchairs to have fun together, get some exercise and interact with our staff,” said Suzanne Starr, the Ahlbin Rehabilitation Centers physical therapist who launched the event in 1997 with the financial support of the Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary.

The Wheelchair Meet consists of several events, including an obstacle course, ball-throwing contest and distance races of 25 and 40 yards. Children participate in a number of categories, based on age, gender and skill level, in manual or powered wheelchair categories. The entry fee of $5 includes a T-shirt. Proceeds support Ahlbin Centers programs.

For information or to register, call 203-637-7836. Volunteers are being sought to help with the event.

Each year, the meet draws approximately 50 children with conditions ranging from cerebral palsy to severe arthritis and traumatic brain injury, according to Starr.

Ahlbin Rehabilitation Centers, the rehabilitation medicine arm of Bridgeport Hospital, also provides outpatient services in Bridgeport, Shelton, Southport, Stratford and Trumbull, including physical, occupational and speech therapy as well as childhood early intervention and geriatric rehabilitation programs.