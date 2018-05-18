Boys lacrosse: Shelton visits Guilford in playoffs Sunday

Shelton Herald

The Shelton High boys lacrosse team is seeded sixth for the Southern Connecticut Conference playoffs.

Coach Matt Read’s Gaels will play at No. 3 Guilford in first-round action on Sunday at 2 p.m.

With a win, Shelton will visit No. 2 Fairfield Prep in the semifinals on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Fourth-seeded Cheshire will host No. 5 Xaver in the other first round game.

The winner will play at No. 1 Daniel Hand in Madison in the semis on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The championship game will be held at West Haven’s High’s Ken Strong Stadium on Thursday, May, 24, at 7:15 p.m.

