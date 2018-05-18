Boys lacrosse: Shelton visits Guilford in playoffs Sunday

The Shelton High boys lacrosse team is seeded sixth for the Southern Connecticut Conference playoffs.

Coach Matt Read’s Gaels will play at No. 3 Guilford in first-round action on Sunday at 2 p.m.

With a win, Shelton will visit No. 2 Fairfield Prep in the semifinals on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Fourth-seeded Cheshire will host No. 5 Xaver in the other first round game.

The winner will play at No. 1 Daniel Hand in Madison in the semis on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The championship game will be held at West Haven’s High’s Ken Strong Stadium on Thursday, May, 24, at 7:15 p.m.