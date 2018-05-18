Girls lacrosse: Shelton defeats West Haven to make states

Shelton High’s girls lacrosse team overcame a 4-3 halftime deficit to defeat host West Haven, 8-6, in its regular season finale on Friday afternoon.

With the win, coach Kat Dennington’s Gaelettes clinched a Class L state playoff berth.

Senior captain Rachel Drost led the Gaelettes with four goals.

Senior captain Megan Kreitler netted three and senior captain Danielle Kreitler added a goal.

All three players recorded assists.

Danielle Kreitler led the team with seven draw controls.

Goaltender Nicole Frese had nine saves.

Shelton finished the regular slate with a record of 7-9 and West Haven slipped to 2-14.

“Zoë Hunt displayed tremendous defense and aided in transition plays,” Dennington said. “I am very proud of the team effort, cooperation and unity demonstrated throughout the game. Despite pressure, the girls stayed focused and were determined to make it to the state tournament. The girls were able to work together, protect the ball and keep the lead in the second half.”

Shelton narrowly missed a chance to clinch a state berth the day before.

Coming off back-to-back wins in which they scored 14 goals, the Gaelettes couldn’t capitalize on enough opportunities in a 10-8 setback to the visiting Sheehan Titans on Thursday afternoon.

Sheehan won its fourth game in a row to close out the regular slate at 10-6 overall.

Shelton led 6-4 at halftime, but fell behind 9-8 with 5:11 to play.

The Gaelettes had multiple chances to tie the game, before surrendering Sheehan’s final goal in the last half-minute of play.

Megan Kreitler had three goals and two assists to lead Shelton.

Danielle Krietler had two goals and an assist.

Mia Camerino scored twice. Bri Carattini scored a goal.

Drost compiled seven ground ball scoops.

Danielle Kreitler had five draw controls and five ground balls.

Frese made four saves.

Sheehan goalie Kaitlin Mills made eight saves.

Madi Gaynor scored six goals for Sheehan.

The Gaelettes unleashed two dozen shots toward the goal.

Moments after Gaynor stopped a shot seconds after the start of the second half, the Titans scored.

Camerino restored Shelton’s two-goal edge less than three minutes into the second half, but the Titans responded 36 seconds later, cutting the lead to 7-6. Sheehan tied it just under seven minutes out of the halftime break.

The Gaelettes called for time at the stoppage, with 18:08 showing on the scoreboard clock. Camerino got possession off the ensuing draw and eventually circled around from behind the net and bounced home a low shot to reclaim Shelton’s lead, at 8-7 with 17:32 remaining.

After a lengthy Shelton possession that included two free position shot opportunities, Sheehan moved the ball the other way and quickly scored to make it an 8-8 game with 12:36 left, then added the go-ahead tally following a Shelton turnover.

Carattini forced a turnover with two-plus minutes remaining, and Danielle Kreitler worked her way toward the goal for a clean look but was denied. Sheehan added its last goal moments later.