Shelton Herald

Boys volleyball: Shelton defeats Amity on Senior Night

By Shelton Herald on May 18, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Shelton High’s boys volleyball team posted a 3-1 victory over Amity High on Senior Night Friday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels are 10-10.

Jarrett McCurdy had 11 digs, 24 kills and four blocks.

Tyler Nolan had three kills, five blocks and 52 assists.

Austin Viveiros had three aces, a pair of digs and three kills.

Alex DeMaura had three digs, four assists and three service points.

Kelan Smith had an ace, a kill and seven digs.

Arvand Golbazi (14 kills) and Christian Tzepos (32 assists) led Amity (2-15).

Related posts:

  1. Boys volleyball: Gaels sweep Amity
  2. Boys volleyball: Shelton vanquishes Amity
  3. Boys volleyball: Shelton sweeps way to victory
  4. Boys volleyball: Gaels fall in five to unbeaten EH

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls lacrosse: Shelton defeats West Haven to make states
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress