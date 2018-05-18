Boys volleyball: Shelton defeats Amity on Senior Night

Shelton High’s boys volleyball team posted a 3-1 victory over Amity High on Senior Night Friday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels are 10-10.

Jarrett McCurdy had 11 digs, 24 kills and four blocks.

Tyler Nolan had three kills, five blocks and 52 assists.

Austin Viveiros had three aces, a pair of digs and three kills.

Alex DeMaura had three digs, four assists and three service points.

Kelan Smith had an ace, a kill and seven digs.

Arvand Golbazi (14 kills) and Christian Tzepos (32 assists) led Amity (2-15).