Boys volleyball: Shelton defeats Amity on Senior Night

Shelton High’s boys volleyball team posted a 3-1 victory over Amity High on Senior Night Friday.
Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels are 10-10.
Jarrett McCurdy had 11 digs, 24 kills and four blocks.
Tyler Nolan had three kills, five blocks and 52 assists.
Austin Viveiros had three aces, a pair of digs and three kills.
Alex DeMaura had three digs, four assists and three service points.
Kelan Smith had an ace, a kill and seven digs.
Arvand Golbazi (14 kills) and Christian Tzepos (32 assists) led Amity (2-15).