Shelton High defeated Xavier High, 12-2, in Middletown on Friday night.

Coach Scott Gura’s Gaels completed the regular season 11-9.

Nick Walsh led the 15-hit attack by going 4 for 4.

Will Ciccone was 4 for 5.

Jafar Vohra improved to 5-1 and struck out nine.

Shelton 3-0-1-3-2-3 12-15-3

Xavier 0-0-0-0-2-0 2-2-5

S- Vohra and Romano

X- Hemme and Masse