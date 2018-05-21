SHS student arrested for bringing BB gun to school

A Shelton High School student was arrested Monday, May 21, after allegedly taking a BB gun to the school.

Students told administrators that a student, identified by Shelton Police at 18-year-old Destiny Ryan, was showing what appeared to be a “semiautomatic handgun” in the girls’ bathroom.

Shelton officers and detectives, who were already at the high school for an unrelated matter, approached Ryan and asked her if she had a gun, which she replied she did. Ryan then handed officers her book bag, which contained a black BB gun which police said closely resembled a 9mm semiautomatic handgun. The BB gun was loaded at the time.

Shelton Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet issued the following statement regarding the matter:

“This morning, it was brought to the attention of the high school administration that a student might be in possession of a weapon. Headmaster, Dr. Smith along with a security guard and two police officers who were in the building, responded immediately to the student’s classroom.

The student was immediately removed from the room and police took possession of her backpack. She was brought to an office where a BB gun was found in her possession. The student was arrested and has been removed from school grounds. All students at Shelton High School are safe.”

Ryan was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and second-degree breach of peace.

Bond was set at $2,500, and Ryan is due at state Superior Court in Derby June 4.