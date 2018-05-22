Auditions for summer musical Shrek Friday and Saturday

The Trumbull Youth Association (TYA) has announced the TYA 2018 summer musical, Shrek. Brett Boles will return to direct his sixth TYA production. The production staff will include musical supervisor/conductor Stephen Ferri, musical director David Harris, and choreographer Lisa Mennilli.

Shrek promises to be an exciting production accompanied by an orchestra made up of Broadway musicians. Performance dates are Aug. 2- 5 at the Trumbull High School auditorium. There will be a free senior citizen performance on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.

Auditions will take place at Trumbull Parks & Recreation, 366 Church Hill Road, and are open to all students ages 13 to 21 (13-year-olds must be entering ninth grade in fall 2018).

Vocal audition dates are Friday, May 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A callbacks and movement/dance audition will be held May 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Trumbull High School, 72 Strobel Road.

Visit the TYA website, trumbullyouth.org, to sign up for an audition time slot. If you have questions, email [email protected]

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a side-splitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears.