Trying Out: Calls for art and auditions

Call for art, Easton Arts Council to host Art in the County show through June 16. Submissions due May 12. Info: email [email protected] or call 203-261-0175.

Registration open for youth theater, Bethel Parks and Rec offers The Little Mermaid Jr. and In the Heights. Info: bethel-ct.gov.

Call for art, the city of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery is inviting submissions from artists 18 and over. The exhibit will run June 13 through Sept. 28. Submissions are due May 5. Info: norwalkpark.org/callforart.

Ernest Hemingway/Young Writers’ Competition, hosted by the the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will run May 1 through June 8. The awards will be presented on Nov. 18. The Mansion’s Mystery Trunk, is a voluntary writing contest for third and eighth graders. Students will be asked to use their imagination to write an essay about the contents of a mid-to-late 19th century trunk serendipitously found during a tour at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Call for art, the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library is seeking artists to exhibit about 10 to 15 artworks in 2018 and beyond in a three person show. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Call for art, the Silvermine Arts Center is accepting submissions for the annual Art of the Northeast exhibition. Submissions are due May 25, the show will run July 14 through Aug. 25. Info: silvermineguild.org.

Call for art, Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Call for public art, for 2017 Art On The Stepney Green, sculptors and artists; exhibitions over a 3-month period; send digital portfolio and contact info. to Lee Hossler, [email protected] or call 203-261-5702 for the Public Art Application Packet.