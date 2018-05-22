Shelton Herald

CT Open House Day June 9

By HAN Network on May 22, 2018

Connecticut residents will receive free or discounted admission or special offers at more than 225 destinations across the state — including attractions, historical sites, museums, galleries and restaurants — on Saturday, June 9, in celebration of Connecticut Open House Day.

The one-day statewide event is designed to showcase Connecticut’s diverse mix of history, art, culture and tourism. Participating properties span the entire state, and range from well-known destinations to hidden gems.

To view the complete list of participants, visit CTvisit.com/CTOpenHouseDay.

For Connecticut Open House Day updates, visit CTvisit.com/CTOpenHouseDay; RSVP to the Facebook event; and, follow #CTOpenHouse.

